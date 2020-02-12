KELLY, Karen Nan 77, of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Mona Zamshnick Kotler; and a brother, Alan Kotler. She is survived by her loving husband, Robin Kelly; sons, Michael (Karen) Schine, Joel (Paula) Borsack; daughter, Milicent Borsack; stepson, Patrick (Lisa) Kelly and stepdaughter, Michelle (Herman) Jones. Visitation with the family will be at Murfreesboro Funeral Home Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11 am 1 pm with services to follow at 1 pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN with Pastor Sherman Boyd officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be sent to Gideon.org/-Sendtheword in memory of Karen Kelly. Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelly family. (615_ 896-2229
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020