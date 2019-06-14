BUTCHER, Karen L.
67, passed away June 9, 2019 at her home in Brandon, FL. Her memorial service will be held 4-6 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, 110 N. Macdill Ave., Tampa, FL 33609. Immediately following will be a Spreading of Ashes Ceremony in Treasure Island (at the coastline directly behind the Sands of Treasure Island Motel). Karen was born September 13, 1951 to the late Robert and Janice Norton in Bloomington, IL. She enjoyed a successful nursing career and owned several rental properties after moving to Florida in 1980. Karen is survived by her husband of 23 years, Pat Butcher; brother, David; sisters, Robyn and Carmen; sons, Eric, Brian and Brent; daughter, Vicki; eight grandchildren, Tiffiani, Devin, Jaydon, Belle, Alex, Aidan, Brody and Piper; and two great-grandchildren, Ian and Mia. Karen loved her cat, Ringo. Loving memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:
www.cremationstampabay.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019