ROBEY, Karen Ewing In Memory of our amazing and wonderful mother who passed away December 2, 2020 with family at her side. Survived by her children Mark and Jerri Bamberger, Richard and Robin Bormet, Scott and Lisa Robey, Dino and Linda Farfante, Sherrie Odom; and many grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts Love you always.



