SZALAY, Karen passed away peacefully July, 9, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Karen will be remembered for her passionate, humorist and caring ways. She leaves behind many from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. Memories of her will make us laugh and cry. You were blessed if she was your friend. Karen is reunited with her four and two legged loved ones. We will memorialize Karen at a later date. Go Packers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store