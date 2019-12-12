Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karin Mundt. View Sign Service Information Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 (727)-360-5577 Send Flowers Obituary

MUNDT, Karin Johanna Karina Johanna Mundt,beautiful mother of two and loving wife passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 54. Karin is survived by her parents, Gunther Drost and Rita Drost; her brother, Wolfgang Drost; her loving husband, Paul David Mundt; her daughters, Victoria Megan Mundt and Anna-Karina Mundt; and her grandson, Kayden Alexander Mundt. Karin was born in Alotting, Bavaria Germany on October 2, 1965 and attended the Benedictine School of Hotel Management, working at the U.S. Army Kaserne in Bad Tolz, Germany where she met her future husband, Paul, on the Bavarian holiday of Maypole Day, May 1, 1989. Paul and Karin fell in love and were married on 29 August 1992 in Rockland County, New York. They traveled the world together as she supported Paul in his military career. In 2003, they settled in Apollo Beach, FL, where they continued to raise their beautiful daughters. In 2013, Paul and Karin moved to St Pete Beach, Florida which was a dream fulfilled for Karin who, being raised in the mountains of Germany, always dreamed of a beach life. Karin was a devoted mother and wife of 30 years. She lit up the room with her warm smile and the natural glow she had about her. She was the foundation that held the family together, teaching how to be kind and loving to one another. She had a nurturing gift to make a house feel like a home. She had a passion and gift for gardening, taking the most ordinary landscapes and turning them into the most elaborate paradise. She enjoyed practicing yoga and for many years volunteered as the Special Forces Association, Chapter 5 Treasurer. She was the family's rock that grounded everyone. Karin Mundt, a loving mother, a friend, and a wife was cherished and will be terribly missed. Karin's memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Beach Memorial Chapel located at 301 Corey Ave, St Pete Beach, Florida and which will be led by U.S. Army Chaplin Michael Klein who knew Karin for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family politely requests that donations be sent to the Turtle Foundation to support sea turtle conservation.

MUNDT, Karin Johanna Karina Johanna Mundt,beautiful mother of two and loving wife passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 54. Karin is survived by her parents, Gunther Drost and Rita Drost; her brother, Wolfgang Drost; her loving husband, Paul David Mundt; her daughters, Victoria Megan Mundt and Anna-Karina Mundt; and her grandson, Kayden Alexander Mundt. Karin was born in Alotting, Bavaria Germany on October 2, 1965 and attended the Benedictine School of Hotel Management, working at the U.S. Army Kaserne in Bad Tolz, Germany where she met her future husband, Paul, on the Bavarian holiday of Maypole Day, May 1, 1989. Paul and Karin fell in love and were married on 29 August 1992 in Rockland County, New York. They traveled the world together as she supported Paul in his military career. In 2003, they settled in Apollo Beach, FL, where they continued to raise their beautiful daughters. In 2013, Paul and Karin moved to St Pete Beach, Florida which was a dream fulfilled for Karin who, being raised in the mountains of Germany, always dreamed of a beach life. Karin was a devoted mother and wife of 30 years. She lit up the room with her warm smile and the natural glow she had about her. She was the foundation that held the family together, teaching how to be kind and loving to one another. She had a nurturing gift to make a house feel like a home. She had a passion and gift for gardening, taking the most ordinary landscapes and turning them into the most elaborate paradise. She enjoyed practicing yoga and for many years volunteered as the Special Forces Association, Chapter 5 Treasurer. She was the family's rock that grounded everyone. Karin Mundt, a loving mother, a friend, and a wife was cherished and will be terribly missed. Karin's memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Beach Memorial Chapel located at 301 Corey Ave, St Pete Beach, Florida and which will be led by U.S. Army Chaplin Michael Klein who knew Karin for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family politely requests that donations be sent to the Turtle Foundation to support sea turtle conservation. www.turtle-foundation.org Beach Memorial Chapel Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close