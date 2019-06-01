LOUCKS, Karlyn A.



68, of Tampa, passed away at home May 21, 2019 under the loving care of her family and devoted caregivers following a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Marc Sachs; sons, Justin (Natalie) and Kevin (Caitlin); grandchildren, Olivia Kate, Amelia Taylor, and Piper Karlyn; her loving sister, Melanie Loucks; and brother, Steven.



Karlyn Anne Loucks was born April 12, 1951 in New Hope, PA to the late Earl and Maxine Loucks. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan (1972) and the University of Florida Law school (Juris Doctor 1977). Karlyn was an accomplished real estate attorney practicing in Tampa for several years and later assisting Marc in the management of his law practice.



Everyone who knew Karlyn will remember her as a genuine, kind, welcoming, and charismatic woman. She loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends, enjoyed fine wines (Burgundy was her favorite), and made many friends on the tennis court where she showed her competitive spirit. She loved cheering on her Michigan Wolverines with her sons and attending football games at the Big House. Karlyn's passion for food and wine led her to many traveling adventures with Marc and her favorite cities will always be Paris and New Orleans. Karlyn had a fulfilling life and always made sure to live up to Marc's mantra, "Life is Awesome." She will be missed by many.



A celebration of Karlyn's life will be held June 15, 2019, 1pm, at the Garden Club of Tampa on Bayshore Blvd.



In lieu of Flowers, the family requests those wishing to honor Karlyn donate to a charity near to their heart. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019