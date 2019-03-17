Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Karolyn "Kay" Kidwell

KIDWELL, Karolyn "Kay"

68, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away March 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital. Born in Winston-Salem, NC and raised in Sacketts Harbor, NY, she graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School. She was preceded in her death by her parents, George and Virginia Kissell. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Joann) Kissell; sons, Tommy (Melissa) Kidwell and Mike Kidwell; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Easton Kidwell; and significant other, Mike Jansen. Kay was a loving, generous mother and grandmother known for her acts of kindness and wonderful soul. She rarely, if ever, missed her children's or grandchildren's activities and loved her family beyond measure. A trusted and loyal friend, she had a calm demeanor, beautiful smile, incredible spirit and never hesitated to help a neighbor in need. She loved animals as well and will truly be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her. Kay's Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 18, 2019 with a gathering from 5:30 pm and a memorial service at 6:30 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
