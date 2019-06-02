Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katalin "Katie" (Docs) NAGY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NAGY, Katalin (Docs) "Katie"



was born September 28, 1946 in Cigand, Hungary. In 1964, at the tender age of 18, she immigrated to the United States to meet the man she had been pen pals with; he would later become her husband, and our father. Knowing very little English, our mother enrolled in English classes and later became a U.S. citizen.



As a self-employed seamstress in the '60s and '70s, she joined Michael & Toni Original Designs. While most of the clothing ensembles were designed for major recording artists including Chicago, Sonny & Cher and Bob Dylan, her talent expanded to dress some of the WWF's top wrestlers including Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage, along with a host of others. She was an avid fan of wrestling and even subscribed to WWF network so that she would never miss an episode.



By the late '70s to early '80s, Mom went to work for Peggy Jennings Designs. There, she continued as a seamstress creating high-end women's fashions. From satin wedding gowns to formal wear, one of Mom's favorite clients was the former governor's wife, Mrs. Bob Graham. Known for her attention to detail, Mom later became one of Peggy's lead pattern makers. Sadly, she had to leave the work she so loved as she was forced into retirement after a stroke left her disabled.



On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Heaven became a sweeter place when Mom joined our dad, her late husband of 48 years, "Mik." She is survived by her three daughters, Jean (Kevin) Schubeck, Kathleen (Nathan) Kroger, and Elizabeth (Bill) Laney; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. We will miss her quick wit, her "no filter" personality, and Hungarian recipes that we will not be able to replicate.

NAGY, Katalin (Docs) "Katie"was born September 28, 1946 in Cigand, Hungary. In 1964, at the tender age of 18, she immigrated to the United States to meet the man she had been pen pals with; he would later become her husband, and our father. Knowing very little English, our mother enrolled in English classes and later became a U.S. citizen.As a self-employed seamstress in the '60s and '70s, she joined Michael & Toni Original Designs. While most of the clothing ensembles were designed for major recording artists including Chicago, Sonny & Cher and Bob Dylan, her talent expanded to dress some of the WWF's top wrestlers including Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage, along with a host of others. She was an avid fan of wrestling and even subscribed to WWF network so that she would never miss an episode.By the late '70s to early '80s, Mom went to work for Peggy Jennings Designs. There, she continued as a seamstress creating high-end women's fashions. From satin wedding gowns to formal wear, one of Mom's favorite clients was the former governor's wife, Mrs. Bob Graham. Known for her attention to detail, Mom later became one of Peggy's lead pattern makers. Sadly, she had to leave the work she so loved as she was forced into retirement after a stroke left her disabled.On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Heaven became a sweeter place when Mom joined our dad, her late husband of 48 years, "Mik." She is survived by her three daughters, Jean (Kevin) Schubeck, Kathleen (Nathan) Kroger, and Elizabeth (Bill) Laney; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. We will miss her quick wit, her "no filter" personality, and Hungarian recipes that we will not be able to replicate. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close