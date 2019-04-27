Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kate (Williams) BELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELL, Kate (Williams)



68, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Alabama and spent her early life in West Greene and Eutaw, where she graduated in 1968 from Greene County High School.



Kate worked for Jack Marshall Foods in Tuscaloosa for 20 plus years before moving to Tampa, Florida in 1992. She joined the automotive field by working for Abraham Chevrolet for several years until she helped her Tampa family open Hank's Catfish & BBQ, where she became well-known for her signature "Aunt Kate's Brunswick Stew."



Kate is survived by her son, Bryant Owens Daniels and wife, Pati; and her beautiful granddaughter, Maria Sofia Daniels ("Sofi"). Kate is also survived by her sisters, Betty Margaret Elliott of Birmingham, Holly Virginia Malouf (Thomas) of Tampa, FL, and her brother, Harlon "Hank" Williams (Bridgette) of Eutaw. She is survived and dearly loved by her nieces and nephews, Coy Macoy (Adrienne) and Mark Macoy (Raleigh) of Birmingham; T. J. Malouf (Kim), Gennie Swenson (Mike), Tiffany Rix (Todd), and Hank Malouf (Kelly) of Tampa; and Heather Dentino (Teague) of Peoria, IL; along with 20 great-nieces and nephews. Kate was preceded in death by her parents, Ernestine "Stennie" and H. O. "Swilley" Williams; and her niece, Mary Margaret McWhorter.



Kate's sense of humor and laughter brightened the lives of everyone she met, and she will be sorely missed. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and Bama football, going to the beach, but mostly spending time with her precious Sofi, doing crafts.



There will be an informal "Celebration of Kate's Life" on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 am, at the home of Thomas and Holly Malouf, 3115 Mossvale Lane, Tampa, FL 33618, for all family and friends who would like to attend. Later that day, the family will honor Kate's wish with a Spreading of Ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.



Her dates are June 18, 1950 - April 15, 2019. The dash between those years only represents the time Kate lived on Earth, but anyone who knew her knows that she lived and spent her dash "her" way every day.

