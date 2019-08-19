DOWNIE-BOND, Katherine J. 67, of St. Petersburg, FL, entered into eternity on May 15, 2019. Born February 8, 1952 in Bossier, LA, she is survived by children, Ayrin L. Mathias and Eric J. Bond; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hubert, Ethan Bond, Jeffery and Charlotte Mathias; and sister, Janet Downie. She was preceded in death by her father, USAF Master Sergeant Richard Downie; mother, Genevieve; and her brother, Kenneth. Her family respectfully honored Kathy's wish of cremation, and private services will be held in St. Petersburg, FL and Delaware. Our beloved is resting in the arms of Jesus.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2019