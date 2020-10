BOSWORTH, Katherine passed Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1947. She is survived by her son, John G. Bosworth Jr., and pre-deceased by husband, John G. Bosworth Sr. and mother, Philomena Davis. Katherine passed away peacefully at Suncoast Hospice surrounded by her son, friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 17, 11 am, at Saint Ignatius Church in Tarpon Springs, followed by a luncheon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store