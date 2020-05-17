COOPER, Katherine Mary born on November 26, 1944 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Mary Coyne; and late Edwin Coyne, passed away at age 75 on May 12, 2020 in Clearwater, FL. Katherine considered her greatest accomplishment and most cherished legacy to be her children. As they grew, she encouraged her children to achieve a higher level of education than she had, so they would have more opportunities in life. Mission accomplished. katherine-mary-cooper.forevermissed.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.