Graveside service 12:00 PM Garden of Memories Cemetery Memorial service 2:00 PM Palma Ceia Methodist Church

KNOPKE, Katherine Elizabeth



98, joyful and loving wife and mother passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family and long-time caregivers. She graduated from Hillsborough High School where she earned a violin scholarship to The University of Tampa. She was the university's concertmistress of the orchestra and there, also met her future husband, Bill. An Air Force wife, she was flexible with a positive attitude - traveling the world or holding down the fort while he was far away. Katherine was involved with the Officer's Wives club, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a long-standing and active member of Bayshore Baptist Church. She lived in London and traveled throughout Europe, but her favorite place to be was her own Aunt Ida Lee's homeplace in Greenville, South Carolina. Katherine, beautiful on the inside and out, emanated joy at all times even up until her death. Some people have said she led them to know and love Jesus or have a deeper relationship with Him. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jessie Tanner; brothers, Al and Cal and her adoring husband of 68 years, William C. Knopke. Katherine is a direct descendant of the Robles pioneer family of Tampa. She is survived by her daughter, Kathlee Bryan; her son and daughter-in-law, William Knopke II and Linda; grandchildren, Jessica Lalley of Atlanta, GA, Thomas Marchant of Greenville, SC, and Alexander Knopke; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Kate Lalley, Davie and Spencer Marchant and Luke Knopke. We are grateful for Katherine's care by Monica, Carla, Tabitha, Andrina and the staff of The Estate at Hyde Park especially Ebony, Sandra, Denise, Delores and Claire. A graveside service for the family is at 12 Noon on Monday, July 22 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm at Palma Ceia Methodist Church. Please make memorial donations to Lifepath Hospice.

