Katherine FRENCH
FRENCH, Katherine "Katie" was a daughter, a sister, an animal lover that turned a passion into a calling, but most importantly, she was a beloved personality that was unmistakable and unforgettable. Katie, who touched the lives of so many people and pets alike, passed away May 27, 2020 at 36 years old. She is survived by her parents, Craig and Linda; she protected her two younger sisters, Sarah and Allison; and she was a proud parent to Rendingo, Gumpert, Wasabi and Taco. Those who knew Katie best raved about her "feisty force of personality" and her "freely given love" to those around her. She was loving and loyal, and her independence inspired an outward personality that echoed with humor, toughness and belief. Katie spent her life catering to animals and built a career around her passion. She never blinked twice at the opportunity to help out another. Her wealth of knowledge and experience in this field was a doorway for her future. Her affinity for animals was rivaled only by her love of music. She appreciated great sounds and even better lyrics and found a home in musical venues. Katie made family a top priority. She delivered laughs on any occasion and never shied away from displaying her love, or other emotions, with intense ferocity. She was a daughter, sister and friend to many, but Katie was also a fighter, a giver and an independent thinker with the ability to impose her will in whatever cause she devoted herself to.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
