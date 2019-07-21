HARPER, Katherine (Hughes)



93, of Tampa, Florida, who was deeply loved by her daughters, nieces and many dear friends, passed away on May 30, 2019. Katie was predeceased by her husband, Roy Randolph Harper; parents, Richmond and Flossie Hughes; and her daughters, Anita Harper and Cynthia Galler. She is survived by her two daughters, Roi Harper Lopez (Enrique Lopez, MD deceased), Julia Meaney (David Watson); grandsons, Enrique Lopez MD (Jessica), Harper Meaney; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jack Lopez; and nieces, Judy Shealy, Sandra Wallace and Susan Hernandez. Katie was born January 5, 1926 in Cope, S.C. She was married to Roy Harper, they raised their four daughters and eventually retired to Tampa, Florida. After surviving breast cancer, Katie was passionate about Breast Cancer Awareness, becoming a member of the Sword of Hope Guild, was a past president of the and she volunteered for LifePath Hospice - Life's Treasures. She also served in the Silver Haired Legislature and was a member of Eastern Star. For many years she was an active member and a past president of the Tampa Women's Club. She made countless friends and enjoyed every moment with them. Some of those close friends, Carol Haines, Annette Villanueva, Tucky Abel and Betty Lumia became her lifetime bridge group and her very best friend, Regina Keppler was also a member. We would like to thank her constant friends and caregivers; Paula, Maureen, Vanessa, Valeria and Verdresa. Katie will be remembered for her unconditional support and acceptance for all who crossed her path. She was blessed with many friendships from all walks of life and was a gracious host, who had a talent for making all around her feel comfortable and important. There will be no local services. Katie will be buried next to her husband and two daughters at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Clover, S.C. The family requests those wishing to honor Katie donate to LifePath Hospice.



Boza & Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019