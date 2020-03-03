Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
HOULLIS, Katherine V. 87, of Tarpon Springs, passed away on February 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Stamati Houllis, Mary (Eugene) Hankenhof, and Denise Vallas; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11 am, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2020
