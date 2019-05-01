MARTIN, Katherine "Candy"
76, of Plant City, FL, beloved wife, mother and special friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ginger Martin; she is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Marvin Martin; her two sons, Joseph Martin and James Martin; and her daughter, Barbara "Mickey" (Ron) Bonaccorso. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well. Candy held many different roles in her life as an entrepreneur and was passionate about everything she did. Her can-do attitude will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, 1318 E. Calhoun St., Plant City, FL 33563 where Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 am. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.haught.care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019