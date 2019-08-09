MILEY, Katherine "The Bait Lady" 83, loving mother and friend went to be with our Lord on August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie. She is survived by her four loving daughters; Vera, Gail (Paul), Mary (Jason) and June (Mark); six grandchildren, Travis, Bobby (Becca), Brittany (Cory), Katherine (David), Jennifer and Ivan; six great-grandchildren; Austin, Savannah, Ashton, Addison, Dillon and Jackson. A special thank you to LifePath Hospice for your love and support. Visitation will take place Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-3 pm with funeral service immediate following at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019