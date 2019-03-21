PROCTOR, Katherine
93, of St. Petersburg, transitioned March 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, Frederick Proctor; daughter, Furlishus Proctor; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with Funeral Saturday, March 23, 12 pm, at:
Lawson Funeral Home
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019