Katherine STAINTON

STAINTON, Katherine Amelia Our sweet and beautiful daughter, Kate, fell into the arms of her Father in Heaven on August 26, 2020. Kate was born in Tampa, Florida in 2011. She was a very special little girl. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and caregivers. She loved warm blankets and her stuffed animals. She loved cartoons and Disney movies. She especially loved playing with her twin brother, William, cuddle sessions and reading time with Mommy, and listening to music during sing-along time with Daddy. Kate made valuable contributions to the lives of her family and friends by teaching them the Christian virtues of compassion, grace, humility, fortitude, courage, and unconditional love. It would be hard to find a more positive human being in the face of adversity than Kate. Kate had many endearing nicknames, including "Sweet Pea," "Baby Girl," and "Peanut." She almost always had a smile on her face and was so pleased to have friends and extended family visiting with her. Although she was most comfortable at home, she liked to find reasons to leave the house and go on adventures with her family, including to Belleair Beach and New Orleans. Most recently she attended the father-daughter dance with her Daddy at the Tampa Yacht Club, and had a wonderful time dressing up in a beautiful dress, fancy shoes and a corsage. Kate was and continues to be tremendously loved. Her memory and life have been and will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew her. Her life was important and worthwhile, and we were all blessed by the grace of God to have her in our lives. Kate is survived by her loving parents, William and Joanne Stainton; her twin brother, William; her grandmother, Mary Lynn Edwards Ulrey (Steve); her grandmother, Kate Wells (Jerry); her grandfather, Greg Blue; her aunt, Lauren Blue Potalivo (Cory); her uncle, LaMarcus "Mark" Stainton (Allison), her uncle, Christopher Stainton (Michelle), her uncle Michael Lebar (Christine); her great-aunt, Louise Edwards Roberts, and her loving cousins, extended family and wonderful friends. The family would like to especially thank Kate's valued doctors, nurses and caregivers who worked tirelessly to give Kate the best possible quality of life. A special thank you also to the pastors and staff of Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Private funeral services will be held in Tampa, with private burial in the family's section of the Old Dade City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a reception in remembrance of Kate on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, between 1-4 pm at the University Club of Tampa, One City Center, 201 North Franklin Street, 38th floor, Tampa, Florida. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that guests reasonably stagger their attendance as appropriate and adhere to guidelines provided by the University Club staff. Pallbearers are Mark Stainton, Bennett Barrow, Charles Chunn, Jon Daly, Dr. Michael Garcia, and Austin Knowles. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Stainton, Michael Lebar, Rob Roberts, III, Ansley Watson, Jr., Stan Lifsey, Robert Faber, Joe Taggart, Christopher Carrere, Trey Smith, and William Krusen, III. Also, Tyler Cathey, C. F. Greene, III, Michael Geoffroy, Tommy Shannon, Sam Weatherford, and William LaMartin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kate's memory to the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation, to benefit the Plasencia Chronic Complex Clinic, at 2700 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33607 or give2stjoeskids.org
. Blount & Curry in Tampa is handling arrangements (813) 876-2421.