Katherine WILSON

WILSON, Katherine "Kathy" 78, passed September 22, 2020 at Arden Courts of Largo, FL. She was born in Evanston, Illinois. She attended Katharyn Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. After marrying John Smith, they moved to St. Petersburg where she became a proud mom of three. Kathy later worked for Silverberg's Jewelers until retiring. She liked volunteering, doing taxes, swimming and gardening with her beloved dogs, Molly and Sweetie. She always had a warm smile and caring comment for everyone she met. She had dementia for several years, but maintained a positive and loving attitude. Kathy will be dearly missed by her big brother, Phil Matthews, Nancy Ash; her children, Kym, John, Siouxsie and their spouses; and five grandchildren. In lieu of sending flowers, send some to someone you love or make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole