BROWN, Kathleen M. 91, of Brooks-ville, FL passed away under Hospice care July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Mark E. Brown. She is survived by her son, Mark; daughters, Lynn, Terry and Sandy, all of Brooksville; grandson, Andy Yantiss; and great-grandchild, Lyla of Montrose, MI. She will be inurned with Mark at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.



