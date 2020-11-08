CUNNINGHAM, Kathleen "Kate" Melisse (Meeth) 79, died peacefully at home on October 21, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Kate was born in Tampa, Florida, in 1940 and resided there for much of her life. In 2003, she relocated to Salem, Oregon, along with her daughter Megan, to be closer to her eldest daughter, Melisse and her grandchild, Clare, and she resided there until her death. Kate attended the University of Florida for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 1963, and she worked for a short time as an elementary school teacher. After raising her daughters for a number of years, Kate went back to school and received her Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling from the University of South Florida in 1980. She always marked this time as a transition in her life that was very significant to her, and her daughters benefited from her new training and insight, even if they didn't always relish her "practicing" on them. Kate also trained as a masseuse and had her own massage practice for several years, and many folks benefited from her confident and soothing touch. Later, Kate joined the staff of the Centre for Women in Tampa and was truly devoted to her work as a counselor there for many years before retiring and moving to Oregon. Though Kate chose to have her granddaughter, Clare, call her "Gemma" so she wouldn't have to be a "grandma," she was nonetheless a devoted one, taking care of Clare after school for many years, while also creating beloved memories like their time making up stories and word games and hunting for fairies in the woods. Her love and memory will continue to be treasured by her granddaughter. Even after retirement, Kate continued to use her counseling skills as a peer counselor for seniors, and she utilized her considerable teaching skills as a teacher for health education classes at the local hospital and teaching drawing classes at the Salem Senior Center. She was an extremely talented artist in her own right, though she always humbly demurred whenever given a compliment on her artwork. Kate was a life-long lover of the written word. Reading was always an integral part of her life, along with her love of the arts. She relished discussing books she had read with friends and family. Kate's love of books led her to word puzzles, especially crosswords, including her favorite, the New York Times crossword. Kate was whip smart, loved to laugh and share stories, and was quick to make a pun or a joke that had everyone in stiches. Family and good friends were what she valued most, though. That was especially true of her first cousins, whom she counted as both family and friends, which was the highest praise from Kate, and her group of "damn fine women" friends. Kate was preceded in death by her mother, Melisse Faulds Meeth; and her brother, Richard Meeth. She is survived by her daughters, Melisse Cunningham and Megan Cunningham, and her step-daughter, Tracy Cunningham. She is also survived by her granddaughter Clare, step-grandchildren Joseph and Anna, her son-in-law James Burnett, and many, many beloved family members and dear friends. A celebration of Kate's life will be scheduled sometime in the coming year, once it is safe for family and friends to travel. Kate's family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salem Health Foundation for Cancer Care, Salem, Oregon.



