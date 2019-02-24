Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Denice SPIKER. View Sign

SPIKER, Kathleen Denice



63, of New Port Richey, tragically passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2018. Born Kathleen Denice Winters on December 17, 1954 in Wyandotte, Michigan, Kathie grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated from Snider High School and attended Ball State University, where she was an active sister in Chi Omega. Kathie moved to New Port Richey, Florida in 1981, where she raised her three children. Kathie was a dedicated mother and her kindness and generosity were apparent to all who knew her. She was an individualistic free-spirit who loved to laugh and was determined to enjoy life on her own terms. Kathie brought a positive and accepting energy to anyone she encountered. With a passion for animals and family, she showered those she loved with kindness. Kathie most recently worked at American Integrity Insurance as a Billing Specialist. Kathie is survived by her husband, James Spiker; mother and stepfather, Pauline (Winters) Porter and Gene Porter; son, Douglas Spiker; daughter, Erika Spiker; brother, Thomas Winters of Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathie was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Spiker. Memorial service details will be posted on the Facebook page of "Kathie Winters-Spiker".

