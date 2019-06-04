WARE, Kathleen E. (Smith)
passed away at home surrounded by loving family Friday, May 31, 2019 after a long illness. She was born January 10, 1954 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Clayton Smith and Alma Paulet Smith. She graduated from Chamberlain High school in 1972. She married Claude M. Ware in 1975. She worked as an LPN for over 30 years in various nursing homes in the Tampa Bay area.
She truly was a kind and gentle woman who loved our Gulf beaches, her fur baby cats, and was fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; nephew; and longtime partner, John Whitehead. She will always be remembered by her children, Claude M. Ware Jr. and Carla M. Ware; her grandchildren, Donovan and Adrian Jennings; her brothers, Clayton, Christopher, and Stephan Smith; her aunt; niece; cousins; and her loving friends and family. Please join us at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618, June 5, 2019 at 6 pm, to celebrate her life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019