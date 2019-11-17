FOSTER, Kathleen Ann was born Oct. 12, 1954 in St. Petersburg, FL. Kathy passed into eternal life on Nov. 4, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a sports enthusiast and an athlete in her younger years who excelled at softball and water skiing. Kathy graduated from Notre Dame Academy and worked in retail sales and as a dental assistant. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for others. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Agnes Foster; and sister, Susan Painter, RN. She is survived by her partner of 18 years, Lenny DeStoppelaire; her sister, Veronica Beery and brother, Ed Foster Jr. (Chris); brother -in-law, Donald Painter; nieces, Jennifer Foster and Virginia Foster (Nick Kozlowski); grandniece, Ruby Jane Kozlowski, and nephews, Donald Painter Jr., Edward Foster IV, and Zachary Foster. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff who attended her at Palms of Pasadena Hospital, The Springs at Boca Ciega Bay, and Suncoast Hospice Coral Team. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on November 14 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Guestbook at: brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019