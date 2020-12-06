GARDNER, Kathleen Ann "Kathy" passed away November 28, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer. She was 65. Kathy was born in Redford, Michigan and in 1963 moved with her family to Southfield, Michigan. She graduated from Southfield Lathrup High School. Kathy served this great country in the U.S. Air Force, with a specialty in law enforcement. After her service Kathy spent many years in Maine, Boston MA, where she picked up her accent, and finally moving to Florida in 1996 to help care for her ailing father. Kathy would then call Florida "home". Friends and family would remember that any conversation with Kathy would be punctuated with a slight Boston accent, wit, caring, and laughter, creating fond memories. Predeceased by her parents, Theresa Ann and John H. Gardner. She is survived by her partner of 16 years Judy Burfeindt; two sisters, Susan Fox and Linda (Michael, dec.) Hentschel; three brothers, John (Suzanne), Timothy (Julie), and Patrick (Maureen/Mo) Gardner; six nieces; and seven nephews. A private memorial service with Air Force Honor Guard is to be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hernando-Pasco Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, Florida, 34667.



