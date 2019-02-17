Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CARRENO, Kathleen Gavahan



85, left this world February 9, 2019. She ended her voyage much as she lived it, full of spirited comments and eager for laughs and adventure. Kathleen was born April 25, 1933 in Racine, Wisconsin, to Thomas and Anne (Devine) Gavahan. She was the fifth of six siblings, John, Lucille (Rotes), Robert, Margaret (Kotnik), and Rita (Brinkman). She was raised in Racine, attending St. John Nepomuk and graduating from St. Catherine's High School. Kathleen began a family of her own in Racine, then moved her seven children overseas in 1965. She went on to live around the hemisphere, from Curacao to Mexico, until she finally settled in Florida in 1974. As the last of her children started high school, Kathleen re-entered the workforce with a bang, making new friends and having new adventures at Burdines department store. In 1992, Hurricane Andrew not-so-gently prompted Kathleen to move from Miami to the Tampa area.



Kathleen was funny, and she knew it. It was impossible to have a visit with her that did not include many good laughs. She had a sweet tooth and was a prolific baker. Kathleen loved beer, commonly enjoyed while watching one of the multitude of sports she followed. She was fortunate enough to see her beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series. Among her great joys were word games, and late in life she still enjoyed doing word jumbles and crosswords with a morning coffee. In retirement, Kathleen traveled extensively, including trips to and with her children and grandchildren, around the world. Her family is grateful to her for imparting to them her sense of fun and adventure that helped launch them into the world.



Kathleen is survived by her son, Ricardo; children, Nikki and Josh; and her five daughters, Theresa (Peter); sons, Matthew and Russell, Angela (Godfrey), Madalyn; Roberta sons, Kevin and Dylan, and Carmen (Billy) son, David. She was preceded in death by son, Kevin (Leane); children, Lyndsay and Jordan. Kathleen is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Dominick, Austin, Isabella, Cameya, Edwin, and Nathaniel.



A special thank you is due to Regal Palms of Largo Florida for the wonderful care they provided and to Suncoast Hospice who did so much to ease her way on her final adventure.



The family will hold a private celebration of Kathleen's life in Florida, to include endless stories of "life with Mom." In lieu of flowers, send laughter.

