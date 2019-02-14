Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen (Martin) GELETKO. View Sign

GELETKO, Kathleen (Martin)



71, passed away on January 28, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1947 to Frederick and Patricia Martin and was one of eight children. She was a 1965 graduate of Brandon High School. Kathy served as director of operations for a large bank in Ft. Lauderdale for several years before following her dream of becoming a licensed cosmetologist. Kathy enjoyed raising her two sons, cooking, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and being a Nana to her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her two sons, Paul (Karen) and Scott (Kimberly); her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and siblings. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 16 at Hillsborough Memorial Cemetery at 1 pm.

