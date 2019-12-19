GERBER, Kathleen L. "Kay" 76, (1943 to 2019), completed her fantastic journey December 14, 2019, and now knows the secrets of what happens when our time on this earthly plane is completed. She is survived by her three dau-ghters, Sharon Lewis (Patrick), Susan Cannon (Keith), and Mary Shea (Mike); grandchildren, Allen, Dusti, Michael, and Matthew; great-granddaughter, Cecily; stepchildren, Chris, Frank, Lundy, and Lisa; and her siblings, James, Richard, Jerry, Cindy, Susan, and Stasy. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, from 68 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview. Interment will be Saturday, December 21, at 10 am at Hillsborough Memorial Gardens, Brandon. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019