GERVASIO, Kathleen passed away Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1934 in Darwin Lancaster, England and became a U.S. citizen June 13, 1984. She was one of 13 siblings. She was predeceased by parents, William A. Bolton and Betsy J. Dixon. She is survived by children, Mark, Linda, and Diane who still live in England; and numerous grandchildren. Robert Radcliff was her companion for 11 years and was with her until she passed. God Bless you Kathleen. Services will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5750 49th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709, Jan. 7, 2020, 2 pm, in the niche area.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020