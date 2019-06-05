Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
HATTON, Kathleen

90, of Seffner, FL, born in Clay City, KY October 24, 1928, passed away Monday, May 3, 2019. A dedicated and devout member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Tampa for over 50 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Mina (Aines) Spencer; her husband, Robert "Bob" Catlett Jr.; and her siblings, Carl Spencer, Marjorie Walters, Marcella Bramel, and Orania Walters. She is survived by her son, Larry (Shirley) Hatton; daughter, Brenda (Ronnie) Copher; grandchildren, Kevin Hatton of Atlanta, GA, Keith Hatton of Van Buren, AK, and Joshua Copher of Tampa, FL; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will be held 11 am Thursday, June 6, 2019, at First Freewill Baptist Church of Tampa, 11605 E. US 92, Seffner, FL 33584, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, FL. Please sign guestbook at

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019
