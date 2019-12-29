|
HEBBEL-BLEILER, Kathleen 59, of Seminole passed away Dec. 15, 2019. Kathy was a successful business owner for 20 years. Afterwards she worked in medical billing where she was the office manager. Kathy was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved swimming, golf, music, her family, and enjoyed life to the fullest. Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Joshua, Jennifer, and Christopher all of Seminole along with her brother, Joseph of California. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 am at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, ph# 727-562-2080. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019