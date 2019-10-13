Kathleen Hurley

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace my beautiful friend, you will be missed by so..."
    - Joyce Fleschner
  • "You will be missed so much. rest in peace my beautiful..."
    - Connie Hodges
  • "kind, happy lady.....radiant smile....."
    - Bill Barrs
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Obituary
HURLEY, Kathleen Elizabeth age 66, passed away on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, John and Daniel; her brother, Raymond; sister, Doris (Eddie); niece, Teresa (JonBen Jr.); great-nephew, JonBen III; and countless friends. Kathleen was a graduate of Hillsborough High School and Barbizon School of Modeling. She worked for Acosta Sales and Marketing for 19 years. Kathleen was also a 20-year member of the Krewe of The Thieves of San Lorenzo and engaged in charity work for many organizations. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in memory of Kathleen. There will be a celebration of life from 2-4 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel located at 3207 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL. 33618. To share a memory or to offer condolences, please visit online at: www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details
