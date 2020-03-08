|
82, of Tampa (formerly Clearwater), passed away on March 3, 2020. Kathleen is survived her daughter, Karen; sons, Chris and Andrew; and grandsons, Sean, Colin, Aaron, and Alex. Kathleen is also survived by her sisters, Marie, Lois, Irene, and Grace; and her brother, Lowell. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 N. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kathleen Wacker's name can be made to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or at www.chaptershealth.org.
Moss Feaster, Clearwater
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020