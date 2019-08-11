McGLONE, Kathleen M. 79, of Belleair Bluffs, passed away August 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bud; daughters, Karen (Peter) Samsoe, Beth (Steven) Biancofiore, Molly (John) Margaritis. She is also survived by grandchildren, Scott, Breanna, Samantha, Caitlin, Cassidy and one great-grandchild, Ezra. Funeral Mass will be 10 am, Monday, August 12, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, FL 33774. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jerome Catholic Church. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019