Kathleen McGlone (1939 - 2019)
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL
33770
(727)-584-7671
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St Jerome Catholic Church
10895 Hamlin Blvd
Largo, FL
McGLONE, Kathleen M. 79, of Belleair Bluffs, passed away August 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bud; daughters, Karen (Peter) Samsoe, Beth (Steven) Biancofiore, Molly (John) Margaritis. She is also survived by grandchildren, Scott, Breanna, Samantha, Caitlin, Cassidy and one great-grandchild, Ezra. Funeral Mass will be 10 am, Monday, August 12, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, FL 33774. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jerome Catholic Church. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019
