PRYOR, Kathleen H. 95, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Monday, December 09, 2019. Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Pryor; brother, Kenneth Harkey; and sisters, Jeanette Tevep- augh, Velma Layton, and Vertie Hogan. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Pryor; son, Morrison Pryor (Lori); step-grandchil- dren, Brian Carlisle and Amanda Bullard; two nieces; and a nephew. Viewing will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood. Burial will occur at Hills Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stanley, NC at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
