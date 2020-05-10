SAMUELS, Kathleen "Kit" was born in the back bayou of New Orleans, Louisiana November 19, 1944 to Dr. Arthur Alexander and his beautiful wife, Helen. On April 20, 2020 she peacefully passed away in her home on Vina Del Mar Island in St. Pete Beach, Florida where she had lived since the early 1970s raising her children and becoming a huge part of the beach community. Kit began a promising real estate sales career alongside Leonard M. Samuels and her father-in-law while opening Berger-Samuels Realty in St. Pete Beach. Years later, she met her partner-in-life, Ken Ferdon, and they founded Bayside Associates Realty, Inc. in 1988, which then served her well until retirement in 2019. During those years, she met many wonderful buyers and sellers who, over time, also became good friends. She was very community oriented and an avid volunteer helping to raise funds for local schools and PARC. She volunteered for many years on the board of the St. Petersburg Suncoast Association of Realtors becoming its President in 1994. In addition to her passion for real estate she was a huge supporter of her daughter, Rose, and her love of children. As a result, almost 30 years ago a second career emerged with her daughter when the first Rosie's Playschool opened in St. Pete Beach. Since then, the business has successfully grown and there have been three childcare centers in St. Petersburg. She was always reminding her daughter, Rose, to "be careful for what you wish for." Kit is survived byher life-partner of 36 years, Ken Ferdon; her daughters, Rosemarie Samuels (Dustin) and Wendy Samuels; her son, Todd Samuels and his wife, Jennifer; three grand-children; five great-grandchildren; her niece, Marci Alexander-Rudolph and family; and her dear friend, Sallyone Causey. Her legacy will live on through many loving childcare center children and all those who knew and loved her. Rest easy momma Kit. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.