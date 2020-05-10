Kathleen SAMUELS
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUELS, Kathleen "Kit" was born in the back bayou of New Orleans, Louisiana November 19, 1944 to Dr. Arthur Alexander and his beautiful wife, Helen. On April 20, 2020 she peacefully passed away in her home on Vina Del Mar Island in St. Pete Beach, Florida where she had lived since the early 1970s raising her children and becoming a huge part of the beach community. Kit began a promising real estate sales career alongside Leonard M. Samuels and her father-in-law while opening Berger-Samuels Realty in St. Pete Beach. Years later, she met her partner-in-life, Ken Ferdon, and they founded Bayside Associates Realty, Inc. in 1988, which then served her well until retirement in 2019. During those years, she met many wonderful buyers and sellers who, over time, also became good friends. She was very community oriented and an avid volunteer helping to raise funds for local schools and PARC. She volunteered for many years on the board of the St. Petersburg Suncoast Association of Realtors becoming its President in 1994. In addition to her passion for real estate she was a huge supporter of her daughter, Rose, and her love of children. As a result, almost 30 years ago a second career emerged with her daughter when the first Rosie's Playschool opened in St. Pete Beach. Since then, the business has successfully grown and there have been three childcare centers in St. Petersburg. She was always reminding her daughter, Rose, to "be careful for what you wish for." Kit is survived byher life-partner of 36 years, Ken Ferdon; her daughters, Rosemarie Samuels (Dustin) and Wendy Samuels; her son, Todd Samuels and his wife, Jennifer; three grand-children; five great-grandchildren; her niece, Marci Alexander-Rudolph and family; and her dear friend, Sallyone Causey. Her legacy will live on through many loving childcare center children and all those who knew and loved her. Rest easy momma Kit. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
May 10, 2020
Kit was one amazing woman! We sold real estate together back in the Merrill Lynch Realty Days and she was one great agent and so much fun to work with! I have nothing but beautiful memories of her!
Nelah Parker
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Today is Mother's Day but as you know everyday was Mother's Day when you were around
Rose Samuels
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved