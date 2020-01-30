SPITLER, Kathleen Zoe "Kathy" 79 passed away on January 26, 2020 from congestive heart failure. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Tunis Spitler and daughter, Kelly Lee Spitler. She is survived by her children, Susan Lynn Forte, Robert Wayne Spitler, Laura Belle Burke, and stepdaughter, Patricia Ann Baker; three grandchildren, Will and Natalie Burke and Ashton Spitler. She also has numerous step-grandchildren. She was cherished by her deceased parents, Melvern R. Smith and Eunice Laura Smith. She is loved by her surviving siblings, Caroline D. Mullins, David R. Smith, and Douglas H. Smith. Her deceased siblings are Ray M. Smith and James L. Smith. Kathleen loved her children and family. She loved being a Mom. She loved to sing and enjoyed listening to gospel music. She loved the Lord with all her heart and spent many hours reading scriptures and studying the bible. Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1 pm at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 East College Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570. Phone (813) 645-3231. Visitation will begin at 12 pm.

