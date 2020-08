Kathleen STAFFORD

STAFFORD, Kathleen Beatty 93, passed away July 31, 2020, of Covi-19 in Canton, GA. She was preceded in death by husband, Grady Stafford and daughter, Sandra Myers. Survivors include her daughters, Teena Sallustio and husband, Frank, Joyce Kluczynski and husband, Joseph, Susan Walter, and Sherry Dude and husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Michael Sallustio, Melissa Ellis, Joseph Kluczynski, Michele Kluczynski, Brian Roberts, Amanda McKillop, Tiffany Terry; and 15 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is to be determined at a later date due to the Covid-19 epidemic.



