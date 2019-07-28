Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Stucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STUCKER, Kathleen



of Largo, FL, passed away on July 13,2019 at age 79. She was born in Cleveland, OH to Leroy and Lucille Koch. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Lee Bates. She is survived by her husband, Robert Stucker; brothers, Pete Koch of Woodlands, TX and Frank Koch of Sedona, AZ; sister, Mary Hilscher of Mentor On the Lake, OH; children, Jeff and Dee Bates of Painesville, OH, Cara Gallagher of Cleveland, OH and ex-husband, Joseph Gallagher; four stepsons, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Kathleen worked as a secretary for over 50 years. She loved going to the beach, yard sales and her dogs. She even had her own grooming salon for several years. A private celebration of life was held on July 27, 2019.

