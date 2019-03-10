VERVISCH, Kathleen "Kathe"
Born Nov. 14, 1949, passed away Feb. 1, 2019. She was born the first child of Carl and Virginia Nelson in Taylor, Michigan. Throughout life she took joy in art, music, travel, nature, and parenthood. She enjoyed 27 happy years of marriage to Douglas Vervisch, and her pride for her only son Carl was abundant. Kathleen attended Woodstock, visited countless Michigan State Parks, traveled overseas, and showered her closest friends with her love. She died as she lived her last decade, close to her son in Florida and fiercely independent. She is survived by one very proud son.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019