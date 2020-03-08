Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
1812 N. Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Wacker


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Wacker Obituary
WACKER, Kathleen M. (Tangjerd) 82, of Tampa (formerly Clearwater), passed away March 3, 2020. Kathleen is survived her daughter, Karen; sons, Chris and Andrew; and grandsons, Sean, Colin, Aaron, and Alex. Kathleen is also survived by her sisters, Marie, Lois, Irene, and Grace and her brother, Lowell. A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 N. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kathleen Wacker's name can be made to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or at www.chaptershealth.org Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now