BASCOME, Kathryn Ann passed away one February 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Tampa and attended Hillsborough high school (class of 1952) where she met her husband, Donald, of 64 years. Throughout her life she was an amazing homemaker who loved anything to do with family and home. She loved to cook, entertain, and decorate her home. Ann and Donald loved to take day trips and find new places to eat and new roads to travel, and in the 80s and 90s enjoyed participating in classic car rallies with their friends. She never missed a baseball or football game, dance recital, or golf tournament that her grandchildren participated in. Ann always had a generous heart and was always willing to help out in any way that she could. She was proud of her grandchildren and great-children, and loved them with all her heart. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Metcalf; four grandchildren, Doug (Erin) Metcalf, Tyler (Erica) Metcalf, Lauren (Jeff) Price, and Jennifer (Dan) Sanchez. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Ava, Emerson, and Harper Metcalf, Landon and Claire Price, and Daniel Sanchez. Ann was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Stanley in 2009 and her husband in 2018. Private services were held at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery with her beloved husband. Loyless Funeral Home www.loylessfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020