WETHERINGTON, Kathryn
Bass 82, of Plant City, Florida, born July 31, 1936 in Opp, Alabama, entered into eternal rest April 12, 2019. She was the owner of T&K Produce in Plant City for over 38 years. Her loyal customers and farmers knew her as "Ms. Kathy." She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Thomas Wetherington; sons, Glenn Long (Yetti), Donald Wetherington (Delana), and Terry Wetherington (Emily); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Long. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Springhead Cemetery, Lakeland. Expressions of condolence at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 16, 2019