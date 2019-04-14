HALL, Kathryn Cromartie
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Cromartie Hall.
84, passed away April 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of Merrill J. Hall; sister of Betty Jean Moore; mother of Daniel and Sarah and grandmother of Cate Goddeau-Hall. A memorial service will be held at Curlew United Methodist Church 2210 Cathedral Drive Palm Harbor, 2 pm, Saturday, April 27.
Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019