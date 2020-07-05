Kathryn HIRSHON

HIRSHON, Kathryn May (Edwards) "Katie" 85, passed away peacefully at home June 13, 2020 in St. Pete Beach, FL. Katie was Head Operating Room Nurse at Palms of Pasadena Hospital, Director of Nursing at Seminole Lake Hospital, and then retired from West Boca Medical Center. In the late 50s and 60s, Katie was a member of the Aquamaniacs Ski Team. Katie is survived by her grieving husband, Maynard Hirshon; two daughters, Darlene Plumb and Deborah Walter; brother, Clarence "Stu" Higgins; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am at Calvary Chapel Worship Center, 6825 Trouble Creek Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34653.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store