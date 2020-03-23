Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Kathryn Hoback Obituary
HOBACK, Kathryn R. 74, of New Port Richey, FL, wife of the late Joseph N. Hoback and sister of the late Sally P. Wilson, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. She is survived by two sisters, Terrie Mandley of Annapolis, MD and Nancy Keaton of Richmond, VA; and one brother, Timothy Patronik of Charlottesville, VA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Burial and memorial services will be handled by Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Dobies Funeral Home, Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2020
