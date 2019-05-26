In Memoriam
Kathryn Leigh Miller
Born September 28, 1951 in Tampa,
Deceased May 24, 2017 in Plant City
Kathy attended Chamberlain High School in Tampa and Sante Fe Community College in Gainesville. She lived many years in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. She was predeceased by brothers, Ted and Michael and father, Robert Miller. She was survived by her mother, Jewel Miller (since deceased), two aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
You will never be forgotten. We will always love you.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019