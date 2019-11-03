MURPHY, Kathryn, A. "Kathy" of Seminole passed away on July 26, 2019, after a short, courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Kathy was born January 25, 1955 in Hendersonville, North Carolina to the late Robert and June Murphy. Kathy grew up in St. Petersburg and attended St. Jude's and Notre Dame. She graduated from Florida State University. She worked for Marriott before taking a position with the Pittsburgh Pirates. She lived in Pittsburgh for 17 years before returning to Florida. She was a flight attendant for the past 20 years and traveled the world over. She will be missed by her brother, John; sister, Terry; nephew, Stephen and family; "Murph's Misfits" and friends from around the world. Her sparkling personality touched everyone she met. A celebration of life will take place November 15, 3 pm, at Double Tree Resort on North Redington Beach. Please R.S.V.P. to (412)728-0034. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

